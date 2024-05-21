First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 279,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,516. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

