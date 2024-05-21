Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

FI stock opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.47. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.