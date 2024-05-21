Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Haywood Securities

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCUGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Haywood Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

FCU stock opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 20.34. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$977.17 million, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 2.83.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.