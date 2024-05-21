Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Haywood Securities

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Haywood Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

FCU stock opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 20.34. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$977.17 million, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 2.83.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

