Flare (FLR) One Day Volume Tops $10.25 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $10.25 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,689,504,117 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,689,504,117.01143 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02835018 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $8,012,459.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

