Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 485,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,230,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

FLNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

