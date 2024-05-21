Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after acquiring an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 71,093 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FMX shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $1.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.80%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

