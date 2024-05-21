Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.08. 9,465,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 52,232,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.