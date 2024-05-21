Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 25,131 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $934,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.90. 2,650,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,506. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

