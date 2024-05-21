Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,494,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $493,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 745,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

