Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 97,603 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,781,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $234,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.46. 17,481,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,233,293. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

