Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of ASML worth $1,013,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML traded up $14.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $939.44. 668,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $939.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $840.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

