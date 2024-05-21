Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.34 Billion Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 347,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,336,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $594.09. 805,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $576.74 and its 200 day moving average is $543.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

