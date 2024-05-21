Franklin Resources Inc. Has $406.23 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Shell worth $406,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shell by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 800,365 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 2,006,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,595. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.