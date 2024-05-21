Franklin Resources Inc. Has $506.86 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,067 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.51% of Mondelez International worth $506,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after purchasing an additional 648,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,922,000 after purchasing an additional 396,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,942,000 after purchasing an additional 127,904 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.46. 2,088,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,231. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

