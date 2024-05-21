Franklin Resources Inc. Has $946.41 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.41% of Johnson Controls International worth $946,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,636,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,183,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

