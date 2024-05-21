Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.67% of Amphenol worth $398,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8,000.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,576. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.45.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

