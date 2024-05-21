Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.95% of Global Payments worth $646,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Global Payments by 13.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.40. 1,613,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

