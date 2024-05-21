Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,526,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $362,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 1,862,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.