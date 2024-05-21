Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 681,109 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,109 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 46.21% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $454,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 131,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 130,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

FLQL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. 22,264 shares of the company were exchanged. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

