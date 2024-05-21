Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,461 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Dollar Tree worth $364,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

