Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,715,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $395,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 181,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478,604. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

