Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 142,059 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.58% of Lowe’s Companies worth $740,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.34. 2,682,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,715. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average is $224.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

