Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 179,488 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,488 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.84% of Schlumberger worth $620,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,696. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

