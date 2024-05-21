Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 233,872 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,121,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,872 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.78% of Monster Beverage worth $467,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,467,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,238,000 after buying an additional 305,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. 2,936,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,424. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

