Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 333,213 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $378,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $94.89. 1,798,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

View Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.