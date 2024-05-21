Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 62,702 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,853,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62,702 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $438,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NSC traded down $4.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.66. The stock had a trading volume of 390,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,716. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.