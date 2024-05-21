Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 736,293 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,772,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,293 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.04% of Kraft Heinz worth $472,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,729. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $39.34.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

