Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 83,560 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,560 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.65% of Voya Financial worth $430,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.16. 303,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,169. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.