Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,722 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 86,080 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of NXP Semiconductors worth $447,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $273.75. 568,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,368. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $163.26 and a one year high of $274.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

