Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,805,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $660,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

