Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $119.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,322 shares of company stock worth $2,646,080. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Freshpet by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freshpet by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,857,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

