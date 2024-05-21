Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of Frontdoor worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.7 %

Frontdoor stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 161,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.