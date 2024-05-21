FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.77

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.77 and last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 78958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after buying an additional 3,994,578 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,039,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.