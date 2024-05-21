Fulcrum Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,544 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 867% compared to the typical volume of 987 call options.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 72,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,927. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares in the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 407,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

