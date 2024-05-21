Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

GAMB opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $307.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.92. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.63 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

