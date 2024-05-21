GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GGN stock remained flat at $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 99,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,804. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

