GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNT remained flat at $5.48 during trading on Tuesday. 6,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,020. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
