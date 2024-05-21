Gary L. Hinkle Buys 2,039 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,459.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,992.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BHRB stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
