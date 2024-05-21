General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.00. 3,108,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

