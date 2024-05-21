General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.7%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.77 and last traded at $160.41. 1,641,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,615,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in General Electric by 50.0% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

