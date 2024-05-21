GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 2.9 %

GIGM opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.41. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 109.81%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

