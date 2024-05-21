Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431,436 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.29. 4,546,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,032. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

