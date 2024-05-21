Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 6,063 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GCOW stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

