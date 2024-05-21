Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,566,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

