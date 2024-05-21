Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

