Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

