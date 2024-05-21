Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 5,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 18.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $314.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

