Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $178,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $400.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.77. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

