Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,797 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $995.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,078.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.