Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 102,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 89,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.